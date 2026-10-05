Ohio State wideout breaks 2 school records in road win at Iowa

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) dives for a touchdown over Iowa defensive back Jaylen Watson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, IOWA/COLUMBUS — Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to set school records this season.

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He broke two school records for career receptions and touchdown catches in the Buckeyes’ 31-14 win at Iowa on Saturday.

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Smith caught 11 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns against the Hawkeyes.

Julian Sayin went 20-for-27 for 324 yards and three touchdown passes.

Smith has 36 career touchdown catches.

He broke Chris Olave’s previous record of 34 touchdown catches in the third quarter.

Smith has 207 career receptions.

He broke Emeka Egbuka’s previous record of 205 career receptions.

Ohio State outgained Iowa, 484-238, in total offense.

The Buckeyes’ next game is Saturday, Oct. 10.

They host Maryland at 4:15 p.m. at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

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