Ohio woman recovers $15,300 lost in cryptocurrency tech-support scam

A person using an ATM for cryptocurrency.

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation returned $15,300 to a 63-year-old Ohio woman who lost her savings in a cryptocurrency technical-support scam.

The victim deposited the cash into a cryptocurrency kiosk after a fraudulent computer pop-up directed her to call a fake hotline in 2024.

The recovery comes amid a broader state effort to combat fraud involving crypto ATMs.

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Since establishing its Electronic Financial Investigations Unit in 2024, the state agency has assisted local law enforcement agencies with 309 crypto ATM fraud cases involving $5.6 million in total losses, with victims losing an average of $18,767.

Digital currency kiosks, often found in convenience stores and gas stations, allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrency using cash or credit cards.

Transactions made through these machines send funds directly to a digital wallet, making the transactions irreversible and difficult for investigators to trace.

The Allen County case began when the victim saw a computer pop-up screen claiming her device was compromised and prompting her to call a fake Microsoft support hotline.

After calling the number, an individual instructed her to withdraw cash, convert it to digital currency, and deposit it into a crypto ATM.

When the victim realized she had been defrauded, she contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which referred the case to state investigators.

Agents traced and froze the digital funds before obtaining a search warrant to retrieve the full amount.

State officials noted that scam targets are typically older residents who are instructed to withdraw cash amounts ranging from $500 to $20,000.

Authorities encourage consumers to remain cautious of unsolicited transaction requests and immediately report suspected fraud to local law enforcement.

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