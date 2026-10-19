Ohio’s first nonstop flight to Germany coming to Columbus airport

A new nonstop international flight is set to take off at John Glenn International Airport next year.

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Lufthansa will begin the nonstop service to Frankfurt, Germany, on May 5, 2027, the airport announced on Monday. Bookings will be available beginning tomorrow, Oct. 20.

The route will be the state’s first and only nonstop flight to Germany.

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The route will operate three times weekly on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flights will take off at 4:20 p.m. and arrive in Frankfurt at 6:15 a.m. local time.

Passengers will fly on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

“This is more than a new dot on our route map. It’s a new connection between Ohio and the world, made possible by the growth of our region, the support of our community, and travelers who continue to choose CMH,” airport officials shared on social media.

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