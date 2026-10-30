One hospitalized after rollover crash on I-75 NB in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 75 northbound in Montgomery County on Thursday night.

First responders were called to I-75 NB near Dixie Road in West Carrollton around 11:56 p.m., according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher said one vehicle did roll over.

At the time of the crash, the right two lanes on I-75 NB were blocked, according to ODOT Cameras.

All lanes have since reopened.

News Center 7 is working to learn the extent of the person’s injuries and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

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