One more day in the 60s before fall returns

Fall is returning to the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Sunday is our last day in the 60s for now. Here’s how a cold front impacts and rain chances. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Our average high this time of year is now only 50 degrees. Sunday has the return of mid 60s, but notice the rest of the week has highs slightly below average.

Fall is returning to the Miami Valley

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That cold air is from a cold front which brings a few showers Sunday after the sunset. Rain is possible on Thanksgiving, but it’s not guaranteed. We are watching how a system develops and tracks by then.

Fall is returning to the Miami Valley

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Our first system will be coming through Sunday evening to bring scattered showers around. This makes Monday chilly and breezy with those highs returning to the 40s.

Fall is returning to the Miami Valley

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