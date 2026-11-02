OSHP encourages drivers to remain aware ahead of peak deer season

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is reminding drivers to remain aware behind the wheel as we enter peak deer season.

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The OSHP is encouraging drivers to remain aware behind the wheel, especially when traveling during the morning or evening hours as we transition from fall into winter.

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“We know that deer activity typically increases at dawn and dusk, when visibility is low, and many drivers are traveling to and from work,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “To keep yourself and other drivers safe, I encourage everyone to drive defensively, follow the posted speed limit, and never drive distracted.”

During the month of November, the OSHP said they tend to see an uptick in deer-related crashes due to the combination of peak deer breeding season and the end of daylight-saving time.

To combat this trend, the OSHP is reminding drivers to:

Be aware of the time, as deer are most active between sunset and sunrise.

Look beyond your immediate headlights and scan the roadsides for deer.

Brake, never swerve. If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes, but remain in your lane.

Pull safely off the roadway and call 911 or the nearest Patrol post in the event of a crash. Do not approach an injured deer.

The OSHP reported that there have been 111,359 deer-involved crashes since the beginning of 2021.

Of those crashes, 49 were fatal, resulting in 50 total deaths.

The OSHP added that although motorcyclists are only involved in 1% of deer-related crashes, they account for 82% of the fatal crashes.

“By staying alert and committing to safe driving practices, you can significantly reduce your risk of being involved in a crash,” Patrol Superintendent Colonel Charles A. Jones said. “We strongly encourage drivers to slow down, eliminate distractions, and always be prepared to stop their vehicle.”

The OSHP encouraged drivers to safely call #677 to report a crash.

Additional information on deer-related crashes can be found here.

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