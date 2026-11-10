OSU suspends fraternity after video showing students setting clothes on fire

COLUMBUS — Ohio State University students said they were surprised and disappointed Monday over a 35-second video circulating on social media.

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The video appears to show a group of people surrounding two others whose clothing catches fire.

Three seconds in, they get up and tackle another person whose pants also catch fire.

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And then there is screaming.

As that ring of people watch on, a few run into the middle to help the pair take the burning clothes off.

The video cuts out before you see if the fires are actually put out.

Over the weekend, WBNS sent that video to an OSU spokesperson and asked for comment.

In response, the University confirmed the fraternity is on interim suspension.

They released a statement saying, in part:

“The university is aware of this extremely concerning incident, and the individuals in question are receiving needed medical care. Ohio State has placed the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity on interim suspension pending a full investigation.”

As that investigation continues, another

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