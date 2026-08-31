Over 1,500 outages reported across part of region

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Hundreds are without power across part of the region on Sunday night.
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As of 8:20 p.m., AES Ohio’s outage map reports that 1,568 customers are without power.
Most are in Montgomery County, according to the outage map.
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Here is a breakdown:
- Montgomery County- 1,567
- Warren County- 1
The AES outage map shows that all the Montgomery County outages are near Welcome Stadium in Dayton.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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