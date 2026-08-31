Over 1,500 outages reported across part of region

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Hundreds are without power across part of the region on Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As of 8:20 p.m., AES Ohio’s outage map reports that 1,568 customers are without power.

Most are in Montgomery County, according to the outage map.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here is a breakdown:

Montgomery County- 1,567

Warren County- 1

The AES outage map shows that all the Montgomery County outages are near Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

We will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]