COLUMBUS — An Ohio woman has learned how long she’ll be in prison after being convicted of killing 5-year-old Darnell Taylor in 2024.

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Pammy Maye, 51, was sentenced to 29 years to life in prison on Thursday, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

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A Franklin County jury found Maye guilty on all counts, including aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse, earlier this month.

WBNS reported the judge said they were “haunted by the picture of Darnell” during Thursday’s sentencing.

The proceedings also had to be paused shortly after Maye began shouting at her defense attorney.

It was then revealed that Maye had tried to fire her counsel, telling the judge that she thought her defense treated her as if he were a prosecutor.

“I saw him fight hard for your defense,” the judge said at Thursday’s hearing.

Prosecutors also confirmed there was no collusion in the trial, WBNS reported.

Maye spoke after emotional impact statements from Taylor’s family members.

“He was a loving child,” Maye said. “He was a perfect child.”

As previously reported, police received a call from a man claiming his wife told him that “she had just killed our foster child” on February 14, 2024. Maye and the child left the home, prompting authorities to search for a Jeep Cherokee, which was later found in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Brooklyn Police detained Maye after receiving reports of her suspicious behavior near a business on Tiedeman Road.

Detectives learned from Maye that Taylor’s body was placed in a sewage drain in Franklin County, where it was later discovered.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office reported that the boy died from asphyxia by smothering with cervical neck compression.

WBNS reported that Maye was granted temporary custody of Taylor in May 2023. His grandparents, who were close friends of Maye, had been taking care of him, but it became too much for them to handle.

She’ll be eligible for parole when she’s 80.

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