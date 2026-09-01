Panera Bread closing Beavercreek location

BEAVERCREEK — A restaurant at The Greene Town Center is closing.
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Panera Bread will cease operations today, Sept. 1, according to a sign on the door.
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“We’ll miss you,” the sign said.
The sign also points customers to locations on Dayton-Xenia Road, Far Hills Avenue, and Wilmington Pike.
News Center 7 is working to learn more about why the location is closing.
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