Parents frustrated over handling of reported sex offense at Kettering middle school

KETTERING — An investigation continues after a reported sex offense took place in a Kettering middle school locker room last month.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman spent the evening speaking with parents about the investigation. They share their frustration over how the situation was handled tonight on News Center 7 at 11.

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A Kettering Police report provided to News Center 7 details a sexual offense that happened after school hours on Oct. 14.

In the report, an anonymous student says they were made aware of inappropriate touching and exposure of another student in the locker room at Kettering Fairmont Middle School.

“We just knew something happened. It involved the police. We didn’t know how serious it was and didn’t provide any details about specifically what happened in the instance,” Justin Lebrun, a parent of two middle schoolers, said.

Kettering City Schools sent News Center 7 the email that went out to families. It said in part, “We know that information and rumors about this incident are circulating among students and families. We recognize that this situation is distressing and may lead to sensitive, uncomfortable conversations at home.”

Lebrun told News Center 7 that he wanted to be better prepared to have those conversations.

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