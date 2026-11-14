Part of busy intersection closed after crash in Kettering

KETTERING — Officers and medics responded to a crash in Kettering on Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred around 3:35 p.m. in the 300 block of East Dorothy Lane.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Kettering Police Department posted on social media that eastbound traffic on Dorothy Lane is closed from Far Hills to Delaine Avenues.

They said it was closed due to “an accident investigation.”

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group