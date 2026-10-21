Part of busy road near U.S. 35 ramp back open after to crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Part of S. Smithville Road near U.S. 35 is back open after to a crash in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. on S. Smithville Road near the entrance ramp to U.S. 35.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO cameras show that officers and medics are at the scene. It appears that two vehicles were involved in the wreck.

They have blocked off part of S. Smithville Road approaching U.S. 35.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group