Pedestrian dead after being struck by 2 vehicles in hit-and-run crash

destrian dead after being struck by 2 vehicles in hit-and-run crash

COLUMBUS — Police are looking for the drivers who fatally struck a pedestrian over the weekend.

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Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Columbus Division of Police responded to the crash in the area of Cleveland and East 16th Avenues, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

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Columbus Police said the pedestrian was in the southbound lanes of Cleveland Avenue when they were hit by two vehicles.

They were first struck by a white SUV before being hit by a pickup truck towing a trailer, officials said.

Columbus police told WBNS-10 TV the pedestrian was in the southbound lanes of Cleveland Avenue when they were hit by two vehicles.

They were first struck by a white SUV before being hit by a pickup truck towing a trailer, officials said.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, WBNS-10 TV reported.

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