The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra is officially on strike. Musicians held a protest in front of the Shuster Center before Saturday night’s concert.

DAYTON — The union representing musicians of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra has begun a strike, the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) announced in an update to patrons.

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Despite the work stoppage, the organization announced that “all performances are proceeding as scheduled while negotiations continue.”

DPAA noted that leadership is assessing the impact of the strike while actively continuing collective bargaining talks with the union.

News Center 7 previously reported that the union representing the musicians said it will stop performing until the DPAA Alliance “agrees to a fair contract.”

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Musicians held a protest in front of the Shuster Center before Saturday night’s concert. They cheered and held signs.

“Management reduced the number of services of rehearsal and/or concert from 119 at the top level down to 70,” said John Kurokawa, principal clarinetist with Dayton Philharmonic.

It resulted in a 28 percent pay cut.

Kurokawa said progress has been made.

“They’ve come up a little bit to 75,” he said. “That’s the most significant movement they’ve made. But it’s not enough, again, to ratify a contract.”

DPAA President and CEO Patrick Nugent previously told News Center 7 that they need stronger ticket sales and increased philanthropic support to meet the musicians’ demands.

They said in part, “Until that revenue exists, we cannot responsibly spend money we do not have.”

Kurokawa has been playing clarinet with the Philharmonic for 31 years. He said it means everything to him.

“We remain ready to negotiate at any time, and that’s our goal: a fair contract,” he said.

Both musicians and concertgoers say they hope this gets resolved before the Nutcracker.

Kurokawa said that they are working hard to keep those performance dates in place.

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