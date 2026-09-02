Pet owners urged to watch for signs of heat exhaustion during Miami Valley heatwave

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Across the Miami Valley, people are dealing with temperatures hovering around the 90s, but they feel much higher. With those high temperatures, animal advocates are speaking out about the heat’s impact on pets and what pet owners should do to help protect them from it.

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Kaitlin Becraft, SICSA’s Communications, Advocacy & Events Manager, said limiting your dog’s time outside in the heat is the best way to go.

If they do need to go out, Becraft suggests making sure they have shade and water, and making sure they aren’t outside too long.

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The pavement can get even hotter than the air. News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovtiz used a temperature gun, and some pavement in Huber Heights was over 120 degrees.

“So our hands are similar to their paw pads,” Becraft said. “So you can put your palm down on the pavement, feel how hot it is. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them.”

Just like people, the heat can be too much for dogs. Becraft said to look out for signs like excessive panting, changes in gum color, and if they’re extremely sluggish.

“Any of those signs showing up for your pet, especially prolonged, you definitely want to try to get them in with your veterinarian or with a local emergency clinic,” she said.

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