Pilot suffers minor injuries after Ohio plane crash

FILE PHOTO: A training pilot jumped from an aircraft mid-flight, forcing the student to land the plane.

STARK COUNTY — Troopers are investigating a plane crash that happened on Saturday morning in northern Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the Lee Airport in Lexington Township around 10:41 a.m., according to our CBS News affiliate, WOIO.

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The crash involved a 1957 Cessna 182A single-engine plane from Canton Air Sport.

The plane lost control during its landing and struck a ditch, coming to a rest near State Route 225.

The pilot, from Twin Falls, Idaho, suffered minor injuries. The pilot was then transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Both the FAA and the NTSB were notified of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

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