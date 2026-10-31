Police investigate crash near local middle school in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton Police is investigating a crash near Edwin Joel Brown Middle School on Saturday morning.
The call came out just after 2 a.m. to the intersection of West Parkwood Drive and Woodcrest Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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The dispatcher could not say how many vehicles were involved or if any injuries were reported. He did say that multiple medics were on the scene.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the extent of those injuries.
We will continue to follow this story.
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