Police investigate crash near local middle school in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton Police is investigating a crash near Edwin Joel Brown Middle School on Saturday morning.

The call came out just after 2 a.m. to the intersection of West Parkwood Drive and Woodcrest Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher could not say how many vehicles were involved or if any injuries were reported. He did say that multiple medics were on the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the extent of those injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

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