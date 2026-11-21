FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement is investigating the deaths of an elementary teacher and a student during a field trip.

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside Police Department is investigating a pedestrian strike that happened early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the intersection of Rohrer Boulevard and Valley Pike just before 3 a.m., according to a Huber Heights Dispatcher.

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Additional information was not readily available.

News Center 7 has reached out to Riverside Police to learn if anyone was injured and the extent of their injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

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