RIVERSIDE — The Riverside Police Department is investigating a pedestrian strike that happened early Saturday morning.
Crews were called to the intersection of Rohrer Boulevard and Valley Pike just before 3 a.m., according to a Huber Heights Dispatcher.
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Additional information was not readily available.
News Center 7 has reached out to Riverside Police to learn if anyone was injured and the extent of their injuries.
We will continue to follow this story.
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