Police investigate reported stabbing after fight

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing that happened in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday morning.
Crews responded to the 1600 block of Gummer Avenue around 2:20 a.m. to reports of a fight, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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A few minutes later, the call was changed to a stabbing, the dispatcher said.
It is unknown if anyone was injured.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was stabbed and the extent of their injuries.
We will continue to follow this story.
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