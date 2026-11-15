Police investigate reported stabbing after fight

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DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing that happened in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the 1600 block of Gummer Avenue around 2:20 a.m. to reports of a fight, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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A few minutes later, the call was changed to a stabbing, the dispatcher said.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was stabbed and the extent of their injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

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