Police investigate rollover crash in Dayton

Stock photo of an ambulance. Police are investigating a rollover crash in Dayton on Saturday afternoon.

DAYTON — Police are investigating a rollover crash in Dayton on Saturday afternoon.

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Just after 3 p.m., Dayton police and medics responded to the area of Riverside Drive and Lawn Street on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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The sergeant confirmed that the vehicle flipped.

It was initially reported that someone was trapped inside the vehicle, but they were able to get out, according to the sergeant.

It is unclear if anyone was taken to the hospital or if anyone was injured.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will update this story when we learn more.

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