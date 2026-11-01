At least 2 injured in shooting near Chris’s Band Box

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting near a Dayton bar on Sunday morning.
Dayton Police responded to the 3000 block of E. Third Street around 2:11 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- ELECTION 2026: City commissioners face possible recall in Piqua special election
- Man dead, 1 child injured after crash involving pickup truck, OSHP says
- Man shot after trying to intervene in fight near Dayton bar
This is the second shooting near Chris’s Band Box.
One victim was located in an alleyway near the bar.
Another victim walked into Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound.
News Center 7 is working to learn what the cause of this shooting was and the extent of the victims’ injuries.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group