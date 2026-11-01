At least 2 injured in shooting near Chris’s Band Box

FILE PHOTO: A TikTok creator was killed in a crash in Alabama.

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting near a Dayton bar on Sunday morning.

Dayton Police responded to the 3000 block of E. Third Street around 2:11 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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This is the second shooting near Chris’s Band Box.

One victim was located in an alleyway near the bar.

Another victim walked into Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound.

News Center 7 is working to learn what the cause of this shooting was and the extent of the victims’ injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

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