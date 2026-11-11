Police investigate whether burned OSU students were victims of hazing

COLUMBUS — The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at Ohio State University has been placed on an interim suspension following a potential hazing incident that left two people with moderate injuries.

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University police and Columbus law enforcement are conducting a joint investigation after video footage shared on social media showed a group of people watching two individuals whose clothes were on fire.

An Ohio State spokesperson confirmed that university officials were “aware of this extremely concerning incident” and placed the fraternity on an interim suspension while investigating alongside university police and Columbus law enforcement.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: OSU suspends fraternity after video showing students setting clothes on fire

The investigation was initiated after Columbus police received a 911 call reporting the event.

The caller explained why they contacted law enforcement, telling dispatchers, “I just want to send it in so something gets done about it.”

The caller described the social media video, stating, “They stood around watching while this kid just burned.”

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A preliminary police report shows that law enforcement logged the incident as potential hazing, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Two individuals received treatment for moderate injuries after their clothes caught fire during the event shown in the social media video.

This is not the first time the Ohio State chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon has been investigated or sanctioned by the university.

University documents reveal a history of disciplinary actions against the chapter over the past two decades.

In 2001, the fraternity had its charter revoked for two years after violating multiple university rules.

In 2017, university documents show the fraternity was cited for endangering behavior, alcohol use and hazing, leading to a one-year probation.

The fraternity was sanctioned again in 2019 for violating the code of student conduct and alcohol regulations.

As a potential criminal investigation continues into this latest case, legal experts are reviewing the circumstances.

David Easlick, a former fraternity executive director who works as an expert witness in civil cases against fraternities and sororities, evaluated the footage.

Easlick discussed his workload involving civil claims against Greek life organizations. “Well, let’s just say I just accepted my 79th case in 11 years,” Easlick said.

Easlick stated that based on what he saw in the video footage, he would not be surprised if a civil lawsuit is filed in connection with the incident.

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