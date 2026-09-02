Police investigating 2 separate crashes involving E-bikes, issues safety warning

TROY — A local police department is investigating two separate crashes that involved electric bicycles in the past two weeks.

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The Troy Police Department shared on social media that it is investigating two separate crashes that involved “alternative electric vehicles” and serious injuries.

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In both crashes, police say the electric vehicles appear to have contributed to the crash and were at least partially at fault.

“These incidents underscore the importance of all alternative electric vehicle operators following the rules of the road and operating their vehicles safely and responsibly,” the department said in its post.

The first crash happened on August 21, when an adult riding an electric bicycle was traveling on the wrong side of the roadway.

The rider entered an intersection and attempted to make a left turn.

The E-bike proceeded through a red light and turned onto the left side of the roadway before colliding with a car that had a green light and was making a right turn.

The crash remains under investigation. The driver of the vehicle was suspected of operating under the influence of marijuana, and the case is pending results from laboratory testing, according to police.

The second crash happened on August 29, in the 600 block of East Franklin Street.

An electric vehicle operated by a 12-year-old with an 11-year-old passenger riding on the back was traveling westbound on East Franklin Street.

Police said that the manufacturer of the electric vehicle markets it as a “moped-style electric bicycle.”

However, based on the vehicle’s power and speed, it meets the statutory definition of a motorcycle under Ohio law, according to police.

As a result, the vehicle is subject to the licensing and registration requirements for motorcycles, which police said neither the vehicle nor its occupants met.

Police added that neither child was wearing a helmet or other protective equipment.

The electric motorcycle was traveling on the wrong side of the road and swerved to avoid a westbound vehicle, lost control, and crashed.

Police said there was no reported contact between the electric vehicle and the other vehicle, believed to be a white SUV. Anyone with additional information about this crash is asked to contact the Troy Police Department.

The police department said it continues to “receive complaints involving the unsafe or reckless operation of alternative electric vehicles by individuals of various ages.”

“The increasing use of electric bicycles, scooters, and other alternative electric vehicles is a concern in communities across the country. The City of Troy and the Troy Police Department will continue to enforce existing laws governing the operation of these vehicles and will continue to evaluate whether additional local regulations or other measures are appropriate to improve safety and help prevent serious injuries. Regardless of the type of vehicle being operated, all roadway users have a responsibility to understand and follow the rules of the road, operate their vehicles responsibly, and take appropriate safety precautions." — Troy Police Department

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