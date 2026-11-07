Police investigating after vehicle crashes into entrance of local Kroger

KETTERING — Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the front of a Kroger store in Kettering.
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Around 11:40 a.m., Kettering Police and medics were dispatched to the Kroger at 530 East Stroop Road on reports of a vehicle that crashed into the front of the building, according to a Kettering Police and Fire Dispatcher.
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The Dispatcher confirmed that the vehicle caused minor damage near the entrance of the Kroger.
No one was injured, according to the dispatcher.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and will update this story.
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