Police investigating crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Police are investigating a crash in Riverside on Saturday.
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Just after 1:25 p.m., police and medics were dispatched to the 4900 block of Airway Road on reports of a crash, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.
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Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
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