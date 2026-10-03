Police investigating crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Police are investigating a crash in Riverside on Saturday.

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Just after 1:25 p.m., police and medics were dispatched to the 4900 block of Airway Road on reports of a crash, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.

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Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Crash Airway Rd Riverside (Nebyat Mamo/Staff)

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