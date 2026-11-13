Police investigating shooting in Darke County

Photo from: Will Reed/Staff

GREENVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting in Darke County Thursday.

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The shooting was reported in the 200 block of Gray Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

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Greenville police confirmed on social media that they are investigating a shooting and asked people to avoid the area.

Dispatchers were unable to provide any additional information.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

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