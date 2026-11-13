Police investigating shooting in Darke County

GREENVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting in Darke County Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting was reported in the 200 block of Gray Avenue around 6:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Buc-ee’s faces potential dismissal in Beavercreek mini mart legal battle
- Miami University penalized for displaying multiple goalposts on video board during game
- Faurcia plant closing in Franklin; 180 workers to be laid off
Greenville police confirmed on social media that they are investigating a shooting and asked people to avoid the area.
Dispatchers were unable to provide any additional information.
We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group