Police locate suspect vehicle in hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old boy; Investigation ongoing

The Montgomery County Coroner has identified a 14-year-old boy as Justin Stansberry. He was killed in a hit-and-run in Dayton while riding his electric bike.

DAYTON — Dayton Police have located the suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old boy last month.

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News Center 7 previously reported that the crash happened near the intersection of Lori Sue and Sundale Avenues around 7 p.m. on Oct. 19.

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Police said that the boy, later identfied by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as Justin Stansberry, was on an electric dirt bike when he was hit by a black Cadillac Escalade that had failed to yield.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The driver of the SUV did not stay on scene, as required by law.

On Wednesday, the Dayton Police Department confirmed that they had located the suspect vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

“The Dayton Police Department appreciates the work of everyone who helped search for this vehicle,” a spokesperson for the department said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit.

The case will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges once the investigation has concluded.

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