Police looking for group of juveniles accused of driving stolen vehicle, fleeing from OSHP troopers

KETTERING — Do you recognize them?

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On Tuesday, the Kettering Police Department shared a video on social media of a group of juveniles driving a stolen red Dodge Durango.

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The incident took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 13, according to the post.

Kettering Police were notified by the Ohio State Highway Patrol at around 3:20 a.m. that the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and was entering Kettering.

The stolen vehicle was found abandoned and unoccupied on Powhatten Place.

Kettering Police are trying to identify the juveniles in the video.

Anyone who may have any leads or information is asked to contact Detective Faulkner at 937-296-2572 and reference report # 26-033993.

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