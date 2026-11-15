Police, medics respond to rollover crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics responded to a rollover crash in Dayton on Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 8:24 a.m., Dayton Police and medics were dispatched to the intersection of South Smithville Road and Linden Avenue on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash involved two vehicles. One vehicle flipped on its side, according to the sergeant.

It was initially reported that one of the drivers was trapped, but the sergeant confirmed that officers were able to get the driver out of the vehicle.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been taken to the hospital or if anyone was injured.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was hurt and what caused the crash.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group