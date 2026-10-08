Police officer saves choking baby in Madison County

WEST JEFFERSON — A police officer saved a choking baby in Madison County on Tuesday.

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The West Jefferson Police Department said in a social media post that officers and medics responded on Oct. 6 to a home on a report of a choking infant.

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Officer Jeremy Warner positioned the baby face down and delivered distinct back thumps with the heel of his hands between the infant’s shoulder blades, according to the department.

Moments later, the baby began to cry as the airway cleared.

“Officers continued to console the family. Medics arrived shortly afterward, and the infant was transported for further medical care,” West Jefferson Police officials said.

West Jefferson Police Brandon Smith shared this statement.

“What stood out to me was that all out officers responded, including our lieutenants and detectives, ready to help in any way they could. That says a lot about the people he have serving this community.”

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