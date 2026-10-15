Police say at least 2 hospitalized after shooting at elementary school in Oregon

BEND, Ore. — Police say at least two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, and the shooter is dead.

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Spokespeople for the city and for the City of Bend Police Department did not immediately return emails seeking comment from The Associated Press.

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The department said on social media that it planned to hold a news briefing at about 2:15 p.m. Pacific time.

The school in Bend, Oregon, which is more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Portland, had 459 enrolled students as of last year, according to the Oregon Department of Education.

The school serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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