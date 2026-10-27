Police search for man accused of stealing from CVS

RIVERSIDE — A local police department is searching for a man accused of stealing from CVS.

The Riverside Police Department said in a social media post that the theft occurred on Oct. 18.

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The man is accused of stealing medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Todd at 937-233-1801 Ext. 453 or by email at atodd@riversideog.gov.

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