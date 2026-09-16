Police searching for 2 women accused of stealing from Kettering Walgreens

KETTERING — Do you recognize these two women?
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The Kettering Police Department said in a social media post that it is asking for help in identifying two wanted women.
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They are accused of theft at Walgreens that occurred on Friday, Sept. 11, at 12:45 p.m., according to the department.
The suspects were seen traveling in a grey Nissan Altima.
Contact Ptl. Wright at (937) 296-2555 if you have any information.
Please reference report #26-033777.
They are accused of theft at Walgreens that occurred on Friday, Sept. 11, at 12:45 p.m., according to the department. The suspects were seen traveling in a grey Nissan Altima. Contact Ptl. Wright at (937) 296-2555 if you have any information. Please reference report #26-033777.
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