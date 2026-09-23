Police searching for man accused of stealing items from Dillard’s

Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook)

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this suspect?

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The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that a man entered Dillard’s at the Mall at Fairfield Commons on Sept. 3.

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He allegedly selected merchandise and left the store without trying to pay, according to the social media post.

Contact Detective Morrissette at (937) 426-1225, extension 248, if you either recognize him or have information about the incident.

Police say that tips may be submitted anonymously.

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