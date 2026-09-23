Police searching for man accused of stealing items from Dillard’s

Dillard's Theft Suspect Beavercreek Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this suspect?

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The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that a man entered Dillard’s at the Mall at Fairfield Commons on Sept. 3.

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He allegedly selected merchandise and left the store without trying to pay, according to the social media post.

Contact Detective Morrissette at (937) 426-1225, extension 248, if you either recognize him or have information about the incident.

Police say that tips may be submitted anonymously.

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