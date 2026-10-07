Police searching for suspect accused of breaking into fast-food restaurant in Xenia

Do you recognize this suspect? The Xenia Police Department said that they are searching for a breaking-and-entering suspect inside a Sonic restaurant.

Police searching for suspect accused of breaking into fast-food restaurant in Xenia

XENIA — Do you recognize this suspect?

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The Xenia Police Department said in a social media post that they are searching for a breaking-and-entering suspect.

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It posted surveillance video on Facebook of a suspect wearing black clothing inside a Sonic restaurant in Xenia.

The video also shows that the suspect covered their face.

News Center 7 has contacted the Xenia Police Department to determine if anything was stolen.

Contact Xenia Police Detective Roelker if you have any information about this crime.

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