Police searching for suspect accused of breaking into fast-food restaurant in Xenia

XENIA — Do you recognize this suspect?
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The Xenia Police Department said in a social media post that they are searching for a breaking-and-entering suspect.
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It posted surveillance video on Facebook of a suspect wearing black clothing inside a Sonic restaurant in Xenia.
The video also shows that the suspect covered their face.
News Center 7 has contacted the Xenia Police Department to determine if anything was stolen.
Contact Xenia Police Detective Roelker if you have any information about this crime.
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