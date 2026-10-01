Police searching for suspect accused of using stolen debit card information to go shopping

Debt Card Fraud Beavercreek Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this person?

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The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that a person allegedly went shopping with stolen debit card information.

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They posted security camera footage that shows the suspect walking out of Lululemon on Sept. 19.

The suspect is accused of using that information to make a purchase, according to the social media post.

Contact Officer Brown at (937) 426-1225, extension 161, if you recognize the suspect or have information related to the incident.

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