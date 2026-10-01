Police searching for suspect accused of using stolen debit card information to go shopping

Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook)

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this person?

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The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that a person allegedly went shopping with stolen debit card information.

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They posted security camera footage that shows the suspect walking out of Lululemon on Sept. 19.

The suspect is accused of using that information to make a purchase, according to the social media post.

Contact Officer Brown at (937) 426-1225, extension 161, if you recognize the suspect or have information related to the incident.

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