Police searching for suspect accused of using stolen debit card information to go shopping

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this person?
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The Beavercreek Police Department said in a social media post that a person allegedly went shopping with stolen debit card information.
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They posted security camera footage that shows the suspect walking out of Lululemon on Sept. 19.
The suspect is accused of using that information to make a purchase, according to the social media post.
Contact Officer Brown at (937) 426-1225, extension 161, if you recognize the suspect or have information related to the incident.
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