Police urge Halloween safety as holiday lands on weekend

Dayton Police Department wants people to enjoy Halloween treats without the tricks.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Dayton Police Department wants people to enjoy Halloween treats without the tricks.

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“With Halloween night being on Saturday, we expect a lot of people to be out to enjoy themselves at bars and restaurants. If you do decide to drink, make sure you have a plan in place,” Lt. Randy Beane with DPD said.

Sobriety tests on Keowee Street doubled down on safe driving.

A dad said he just wants kids to have fun.

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“I’d be more hopeful that it’s less police involvement and less tracking and more actually letting kids enjoy the holiday and letting the parents enjoy the holidays,” Taka Jarosz said.

He’s keeping his younger kids safe with costumes that are easy to spot.

“I think the best thing is getting the little glow sticks and having it attached to the kids,” Jarosz said.

With Halloween falling on a weekend, police expect more adults to be in on the fun.

“We’re going out, we were planning on Ubering back, kind of nervous about that because it is $80, but it’s the only way home safe, I guess,” Tyler Wils said.

To help with that, the Ohio Department of Transportation is offering a $15 discount on Ubers and Lyfts in Montgomery County.

“It’s not worth drinking and driving; you’ll get in trouble. And that’s not cool,” Wils said.

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