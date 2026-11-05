Police warn of vehicle thefts in area neighborhood

FILE PHOTO: A police chase ended with an SUV driving into an Ulta Beauty location.

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police are warning residents of vehicle thefts in part of Butler County.

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The Fairfield Township Police Department said in a social media post that dispatchers received several calls about someone rummaging through cars on Jayfield Drive.

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Police officials say a vehicle was also stolen. Officers recovered it and returned it to its owners.

The department advised people to do these things before going to bed:

Lock your vehicle

Remove valuables, firearms, and anything that might attract attention

Take your keys and never leave them inside your vehicle, even if you are trying to hide them

“We know life gets busy, and it’s easy to forget to lock the car or leave something valuable inside,” Fairfield Police said. “A few seconds before going inside can save you a lot of frustration the next morning.”

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