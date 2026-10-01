Preble County 911 lines go down due to possible fiber line cut

PREBLE COUNTY — 911 lines are down in Preble County.
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Preble County Sheriff’s Office said Brightspeed notified them of the outage, saying it was possibly due to a fiber line cut.
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911 calls are being routed to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Callers should remain on the line, and their call will be answered.
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