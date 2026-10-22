Premier Health names next President and CEO

The Premier Health Board of Trustees today announced the appointment of Rosanna Morris, MBA, BSN, RN, as the organization's next President and Chief Executive Officer.

DAYTON — Premier Health has named Rosanna Morris, MBA, BSN, RN, as its next President and Chief Executive Officer.

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Morris will begin in the first quarter of 2027.

She succeeds Michael Riordan, who News Center 7 previously reported would be retiring.

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Morris was unanimously selected by the Premier Health Board of Trustees after an extensive national search.

She has more than 27 years of leadership experience and currently serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Operating Officer at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Previoulsy, Morris served as President of Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak in Michigan and held executive leadership roles at Nebraska Medicine.

“Rosanna is a talented leader whose experience spans some of the country’s most respected academic healthcare organizations,” Jason Mahoney, Chair-Elect of the Premier Health Board of Trustees and Chair of the CEO Selection Committee, said in a statement. “As Premier Health continues to advance its mission, Rosanna’s leadership experience, strategic vision, and commitment to people uniquely position her to lead our next chapter.”

Morris was impressed by Premier Health’s leadership, academic partnerships, and commitment to developing the healthcare workforce of the future.

She added that she was honored by the Board’s confidence in her and is excited for the opportunity.

“I am truly looking forward to working alongside our physicians and nurses, care teams, and Premier Health teammates across the system as well as our community partners as we build on the organization’s momentum and shape the future of healthcare in southwest Ohio and beyond,” Morris said in part.

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