LIVE UPDATES: Air Force One landed at Dayton Airport

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak tonight at a Midterm Rally in the Miami Valley.

Crowd gathers inside Miami Valley high school as president prepares to speak to voters

VANDALIA — UPDATE @ 6:30 p.m.

Air Force One has landed at Dayton International Airport.

President Donald Trump will speak at Butler High School at a campaign event tonight.

News Center 7 will continue to provide up-to-the-minute coverage.

-INITIAL STORY-

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak tonight at a Midterm Rally in the Miami Valley.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is inside Butler High School. He has the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 11.

>>PHOTOS: Trump demonstrators, supporters gather outside Miami Valley high school

TRENDING STORIES:

The doors are now open, and the event is underway.

President Trump is scheduled to take the stage at around 7 p.m. tonight.

People started lining up outside Vandalia Butler High School early Saturday morning.

The President’s stop in Ohio comes just 31 days ahead of the November midterm elections.

He is here in support of U.S. Senator Jon Husted. He is facing former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown.

Hershovitz spoke with a Vandalia man.

James Jordan said that this is his first Trump Rally.

“Monday I was registered. And I said, ‘Hun, you’re going with me to the rally.” And here we sit.’”

News Center 7 will continue to provide up-to-the-minute coverage.

0 of 31 Trump Visit at Butler High School Photo from: Will Reed/Staff Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Trump Visit at Butler High School Photo from: Will Reed/Staff Trump Visit Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump Visit at Butler High School Photo from: Will Reed/Staff Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Trump Visit at Butler High School Photo from: Ava Petrosky/Staff (Ava Petrosky/Staff) Trump Visit at Butler High School Photo from: Ava Petrosky/Staff (Ava Petrosky/Staff) Trump Visit Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump Visit Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump Visit Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump visit inside Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump visit inside Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff) Trump visit inside Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff) Trump visit inside Butler High School Photo from: Will Reed/Staff (Photo from: Will Reed/Staff) Trump visit inside Butler High School Photo from: Will Reed/Staff (Photo from: Will Reed/Staff) Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Will Reed/Staff (Will Reed/Staff) Trump visit at Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff) Trump visit inside Butler High School Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff (Adam Barron/Staff)

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