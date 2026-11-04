Private taxi driver reportedly shoots passenger after argument over fare in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A private taxi driver reportedly shot a passenger after arguing over a fare on Tuesday night.

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Cincinnati Police told our news partners at WCPO that the shooting happened near East Pete Rose Way.

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According to police, the male passenger was taking a private taxi to northern Kentucky when he got into an argument with the male driver over the fare. This resulted in the driver shooting the passenger.

The passenger was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, WCPO reported.

Police added that a woman was also in the car when the shooting happened.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

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