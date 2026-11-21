MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A stoplight has been proposed for a Miami Township intersection.

ODOT has proposed to convert State Route 725 at the Jamacia Road intersection from a two-way stop to a signal intersection, according to a social media post.

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The project is intending to address congestion that is occurring on Jamaica Road that is leading to unsafe driving conditions.

The project is expected to be completed by Summer 2027.

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