MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A stoplight has been proposed for a Miami Township intersection.
ODOT has proposed to convert State Route 725 at the Jamacia Road intersection from a two-way stop to a signal intersection, according to a social media post.
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The project is intending to address congestion that is occurring on Jamaica Road that is leading to unsafe driving conditions.
The project is expected to be completed by Summer 2027.
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