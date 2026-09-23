Prosecution to call more witnesses on Day 5 of Caleb Flynn murder trial

MIAMI COUNTY — Testimony will continue on day five of Caleb Flynn’s murder trial in Miami County.

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The prosecution is expected to call more witnesses on Wednesday.

Flynn is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Ashley, in their Tipp City home in February as their daughters slept.

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On Tuesday, Ashley Flynn’s family testified.

In a third-floor courtroom, Ashley’s parents, her sister, and her brother-in-law, who now have custody of the Flynn children, each testified.

“Her whole life we just had a wonderful relationship,” said Jill Smith, Ashley Flynn’s mom. “She was an excellent daughter.”

“We were best friends, talked every day, and carpooled together, just tag-teamed life,” said Kayla Keyt, Ashley Flynn’s sister.

They testified about doubting Caleb Flynn’s story that an intruder broke into their home and killed his wife while he was asleep on the couch.

“I remember thinking that, like, it just didn’t make sense that Ashley herself was targeted, and then we said, ‘Was anything taken?’ And he’s like, ‘no.’ So it was, it was just, we could not wrap our heads around it,” said Keyt.

Ashley’s dad also cast doubt, saying any intruder would have alerted their dogs.

News Center 7’s John Bedell will be in the courtroom and will provide up-to-the-minute updates.

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