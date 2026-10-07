Public Health to Spray for Mosquitoes in Dayton and Harrison Twp.

DAYTON — Dayton & Montgomery County’s mosquito control program has detected mosquitoes that have tested positive for West Nile Virus at Wesleyan Five Rivers MetroPark, 2222 N James H. McGee Blvd. in Dayton.

It will spray in Harrison Twp. due to an increase in mosquito activity.

Public Health’s mosquito control program is designed to help educate the public about the diseases mosquitoes may carry, how they can protect themselves from mosquito bites, and how they can help reduce the mosquito population.

Weather permitting, Public Health may begin spraying in Wesleyan Five Rivers MetroPark, 2222 N. James H. McGee Blvd and in Harrison Twp. on Thursday, October 8, at dusk.

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TRENDING STORIES:

Streets to be Sprayed:

Wesleyan Park and Wesleyan Rd.Lodell Ave.Kenneth Ave.

Ottello Ave.

Payne Ave.

Coronette Ave.

Styles Ave.

Koehler Ave.

Sherer Ave.

Braynt Ave.

The exact time of spraying is weather-dependent. Signs will be placed in the area of the spraying, and residents may call (937) 225-4362 for more information.

Public Health will be spraying Anvil 2+2 ULV, an adulticide mosquito control product. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has evaluated Anvil 2+2 ULV and determined that using it according to label guidelines, in residential areas, including in and around gardens and over non-organic agricultural crop areas, does not pose a significant risk to people or animals. For more information about Anvil 2+2 ULV, visit https://www.clarke.com/mosquito-products/adulticides/anvil-adulticide/

West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. It is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Cases of WNV occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall.

There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people. Fortunately, most people infected with WNV do not feel sick. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

You can reduce your risk of WNV by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites.

Protect Yourself from West Nile

Use EPA-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET and follow the label directions.

If you are outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, be sure to wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes, and socks.

Wear light-colored clothing, which is less attractive to mosquitoes.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Make sure all roof gutters are clean and drained properly.

Eliminate standing water in your yard as well as from flowerpots, buckets, and barrels. Change the water in pet dishes and replace the water in bird baths weekly. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out. Keep children’s wading pools empty and on their sides when they aren’t being used.

For more information, call 937-225-4362.

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