Quiet start to the week ahead

DAYTON — Good evening to you on this Sunday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what has been a spectacular day. We had a good amount of sunshine with highs in the lower to even middle 70s. A dry cold front is crossing the area tonight.

Tonight

This front will usher in a new round of cooler highs for Monday and Tuesday. Tonight, we will drop into the middle to upper 40s. Some rural areas could see some low 40s, but those should not be widespread.

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Monday looks great as well with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Tuesday will be a degree or two warmer, but sunshine remains abundant.

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The pattern remains quiet for several more days. The next best chance of rain will be next Sunday, but we have plenty of time to iron out the timing and confidence levels with that system.

Next Sunday

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