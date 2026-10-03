Quiet weather to last for days

DAYTON — Good Saturday afternoon to you. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on this Saturday evening. It has been a beautiful day with highs in the middle 60s and a little breezy at times. Perfect fall-like weather if you ask me.

Tonight

The cool nights will continue tonight with a few passing clouds and lows in the middle 40s. These cool nights will help get the fall colors moving a bit. Sunday looks a little warmer with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday

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One of the key indicators for fall color is runs of cool nights and mild days. We would like to avoid intense heat as well. Both of these things look very likely for the next seven days.

Low Trend

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There will be a couple of dry cold fronts crossing the area. One of those will be tomorrow, but we will only have a few clouds to deal with. Another weak, and dry, front will cross us on Wednesday.

The first front brings a sizeable drop in temperatures, while the second front as of now has minimal impacts.

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