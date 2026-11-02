Rabbit Hole Books fights to stay open amid city dispute over building safety

DAYTON — A bookstore in Downtown Dayton is fighting the city to stay open.

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The city threatened to shut Rabbit Hole Books, claiming it didn’t meet building code, so the building’s owner put in a door over the weekend.

“Now we have three ways to exit the building, should we ever need them,” Larkin Vonault, Rabbit Hole Books executive director, said.

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The bookstore has been going back and forth with Dayton’s Planning Department since a fire in the parking garage next door in February.

“The bookstore is a safe place to be in every way possible,” Vonault said. “We have made it the safest of spaces, and we have complied with everything the city has asked.”

The city condemned the building, but allowed the bookstore to reopen in April. The city said the temporary occupancy expired on Oct. 23.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Vonault said they’ve replaced windows and bricks in the front after the city raised concerns. That’s why she was surprised to be notified that the city was going to revoke the store’s occupancy certificate.

“This is absurd, and I really, truly feel that we’ve complied with this,” Vonault said. “What’s the next thing going to be?”

The city claimed there were not enough emergency exits after the parking garage next door was closed after the February fire. A man door was installed from the parking garage over the weekend, creating a new exit.

At this point, Vonault feels like the city is trying to get them to move.

“Why do they want to drive a small business, a small beloved business, out of downtown?” she asked.

The city released a second statement on the ongoing issue on Monday:

“The City of Dayton wants to see Rabbit Hole Books continue operating safely and lawfully. The issue is not the bookstore or its customers, but the failure of property owner Hutchins Commercial Realty Ltd. to complete required repairs and life-safety improvements before its final extension expired, despite months of written guidance, plan reviews, permits, inspections, meetings, and multiple extensions from City staff.

The completion and City inspection of a required second means of egress over the weekend is meaningful progress. However, multiple structural and code-related requirements remain outstanding throughout the building, and completing them is the property owner’s responsibility.

The City’s responsibility is to protect public safety and enforce the Ohio Building Code. Occupancy decisions must be based on verified building conditions, not public pressure or promises of future work.

City employees have handled this process diligently and professionally. Harassment, intimidation, and personal attacks against them are unacceptable. Our employees deserve to perform their duties without fear of abuse.

The City looks forward to working with Hutchins Commercial Realty Ltd. as it completes the remaining requirements and moves toward lawful occupancy."

A city spokesperson added that since the temporary egress was addressed, it gives the city time to work with the owner on other issues.

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