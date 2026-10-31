Rain is arriving this Halloween weekend in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — After nearly two weeks completely dry, rain does arrive heading into November. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
Plans for your Halloween aren’t looking all that bad. Clouds will be out there through most of the day and most of us remain dry, but there is a chance that a few of us see sprinkles. Temperatures are also not bad for trick or treat times likely in the upper 50s and low 60s.
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Sunday morning is going to be the best chance for more of us to see showers. Clouds will linger through Sunday afternoon too.
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Here’s breaking down the weekend overall. Don’t forget daylight saving time ends Saturday night, so turn those clocks back one hour before bed!
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